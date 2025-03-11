Bird-strike delays flight at Dunedin Airport

File photo: Getty Images

Bird-strike has delayed an Air New Zealand flight from Dunedin to Christchurch this afternoon.

A passenger on NZ5750, who declined to be named, said the ATR 72-600 was accelerating down the runway when the incident happened.

"We powered up to go down the runway, and then the pilots put the brakes on and advised that they saw a flock of birds."

He said the plane taxied back to the terminal, where it was checked.

"They confirmed that they'd hit a bird and now they're just checking the plane out."

He said he did not see or hear the bird strike.

"Everyone was very calm.

"And Air NZ did a good job actually — they kept us informed."

The flight was supposed to depart at 1.35pm, but eventually took off at about 3pm.

Dunedin Airport has been approached for comment.

No other flights appeared to have affected by the incident.

