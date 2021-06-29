Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Blaze destroys clubhouse at Belleknowes golf course

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    The clubhouse at the Belleknowes Golf Course has been destroyed by a blaze which started just after midnight.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said four appliances were called to the scene at 12.17am and the St Kilda crew has remained at the scene to dampen down any hot spots.

    Firefighters try and douse the blaze which has already destroyed much of the clubhouse. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    Firefighters try to douse the blaze which had already destroyed much of the clubhouse. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

    The clubhouse has been left a shell after the blaze.

    A fire investigator has been at the scene and will be returning later. the spokeswoman said.

    The clubhouse at Belleknowes Golf Club fully ablaze. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    The clubhouse at Belleknowes Golf Club fully ablaze. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter