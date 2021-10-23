Saturday, 23 October 2021

'That Blind Woman' scales steepest street

    Julie Woods (right) with guide Jo Stodart at the top of Baldwin St this morning. Photo: supplied
    'That Blind Woman' has climbed the world's steepest street in Dunedin to highlight Blind Low Vision Week.

    Inspirational speaker Julie Woods and guide Jo Stodart got to the top of Baldwin St in North East Valley in 12 minutes and were back down in nine this morning. 

    The Dunedin pair have set a goal of walking every street in the city.

    "Baldwin Street was always on the cards, but combining it with a bucket and a cause, seemed the perfect combo," Julie Woods said today.

    Donations were put in a bucket at the top of Baldwin St and the bucket has been left at Dunedin cafe Rhubarb in Roslyn for contributions until Tuesday. 

     

