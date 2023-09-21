Bloodied and boozed brothers boot door and scrap in street

Two brothers having a night on the booze kicked down the door of a house then started fighting each other on the street.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the pair were covered in blood when police arrived and one had to be pepper-sprayed during the arrest.

Officers were called to a College St address at 6am today following reports of two men kicking at a resident's door.

The two men, a 31-year-old and a 23-year-old, were brothers who were intoxicated and may have been at the wrong house, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The brothers started kicking at the door, waking the up occupant who then went to confront the men.

The resident then closed the door on the brothers who then charged the door and kicked it some more, causing it to smash.

When police arrived, the two brothers, had been fighting each other and stumbling all over the road.

The brothers were covered in blood which appeared to have been from injuries sustained when they kicked down the door.

Both men were arrested.

The 31-year-old was in a heightened state and was aggressive towards police during the arrest causing him to be pepper sprayed during the arrest.

Both men are currently in police custody.

Inquiries were ongoing to find out what offending was taking place at that address and in the area.

