BMW 'limps away' on three tyres after drunken crash

An allegedly drunk driver kept driving on three tyres after crashing into a barrier on Dunedin’s southern motorway while fleeing police.

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay, of Dunedin, said a white BMW was seen travelling over the speed limit in South Rd, at about 2am on Saturday.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver turned onto the Southern Motorway and fled from police, Snr Sgt Reay said.

Police abandoned the pursuit, but as they were travelling over Lookout Point, ‘‘a tyre was observed rolling down motorway’’ and the BMW was identified ‘‘limping down the motorway’’.

It was believed the vehicle had slid into the centre barrier at Lookout Point, causing the rim and tyre to separate, Snr Sgt Reay said.

The vehicle stopped on the motorway near the Winifred St intersection and a 22-year-old male driver was taken into custody.

Snr Sgt Reay said the driver admitted to drinking before driving and recorded a breath alcohol level of 694mcg.

The vehicle was impounded and the driver is due to appear in court later this week for excess breath alcohol and failing to stop.

