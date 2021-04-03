Boat flips while crossing Taieri Mouth bar injuring five

Five people have been injured, two critically, after their boat capsized at the Taieri Mouth bar today.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to Taieri Mouth, about 1.10pm, after a small boat with an outboard motor flipped while attempting to cross the bar.

Police said two adults and three children were injured in the incident.

A St John spokeswoman said two patients with critical injuries were flown to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter.

One person with serious injuries was also flown to hospital, while another two people with moderate injuries were transported by ambulance, she said.

The group were brought back to shore by local surfers and jet skiers, police said.

"First aid was initially provided by two surfers who are also medical doctors."

The boat is yet to be recovered.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they sent a crew from the Brighton Volunteer Fire Station to assist.