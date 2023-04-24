Body found near Ross Creek track

REPORT: TITUS LAMBERT-LANE / PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Police guard the entrance to the Ross Creek walking track off Woodhaugh St yesterday morning following the discovery of a body earlier that morning.

In a statement, police said they received a report just before 10am of a body found near the Dunedin walking track.

A police spokesman said inquiries were under way to determine the circumstances that led to the death, which was being treated as unexplained.