Body found near Ross Creek track

Police guard the entrance to the Ross Creek walking track off Woodhaugh St yesterday morning following the discovery of a body earlier that morning.
In a statement, police said they received a report just before 10am of a body found near the Dunedin walking track.
A police spokesman said inquiries were under way to determine the circumstances that led to the death, which was being treated as unexplained.