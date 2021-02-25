Thursday, 25 February 2021

Updated 7.49 pm

Body found at Rock and Pillar fire

    By Grant Miller
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A body has been found at the scene of a fire at Rock and Pillar, inland Otago, police have confirmed.

    Emergency services initially responded to a report of a fire in trees at the property on State Highway 87, south of Hyde, just before 5pm today.

    Police said they were working to understand the circumstances.

    Fire trucks were sent to the scene from Middlemarch and Ranfurly.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the blaze had been put out.

    A fire investigator was at the scene and working alongside police.

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter