Book bonanza

REPORT: FIONA ELLIS / PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Volunteer Alison Cunningham collects public donations for next year’s Regent Theatre 24-hour book sale at Dunedin’s Andersons Bay Rd Countdown car park yesterday.

About six vanloads of books and other items were donated across seven collection points, she said.

"It’s a lot of books. There was huge generosity from everybody at every stop, as usual."

Less typical was the fine weather, as it was the first time in at least 15 years volunteers had not been caught in the rain while collecting donations for the annual event, she said.

Next year’s sale would be held at the Edgar Centre on March 3 and 4, she said.