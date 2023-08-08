Boozed antics cut short by police

An intoxicated group acting up in the central city liquor ban zone had their fun cut short by Dunedin police last night.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to George St at 5.30pm after reports of a group of men drinking and acting disorderly.

Police found one of the men had allegedly stolen his booze from a liquor store in George St.

The 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting and will appear in court at a later date.

However, one of his friends was not thrilled with the alleged shoplifter being arrested and became obstructive.

After the 30-year-old allegedly threatened to assault police he was arrested and charged with obstruction and two threats to kill.

He appeared in court this morning.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz