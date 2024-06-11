Boy pleads not guilty over Enere killing

Enere McLaren-Taana

The 13-year-old charged with murdering teenager Enere McLaren-Taana at Dunedin's bus hub has denied the allegation.

The defendant, who has interim name suppression, appeared in the High Court at Dunedin this morning after he was automatically transferred from the Youth Court due to the nature of the charge.

He pleaded not guilty to murdering Enere, 16, who died on May 23 after being rushed to hospital.

Flowers lie where Enere McLaren-Taana was fatally stabbed at the Dunedin bus hub. Photo: Peter McIntosh

The boy was remanded in custody until July 2 for a bail application.

Following the Trinity Catholic College pupil’s death, principal Kate Nicholson said the school's hearts "go out to his whānau who are going through this terrible loss".

"It is so devastating, heartbreaking and sad to lose someone so young and full of energy and promise in such a senseless and horrific way,” she said.

Enere’s funeral was held at the first church last week where King’s High School pupils led a haka in his memory.

The court heard it was possible a trial for the 13-year-old would not go ahead until 2026.

