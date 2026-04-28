Boy raider says thanks as he flees liquor store with booze

An alleged teenage alcohol thief did not forget his manners when he thanked a Green Island liquor store employee while making off with three boxes of vodka cruisers.

The 13-year-old first came to police attention at 3.15pm yesterday when he walked into another liquor store, this one in Central Dunedin, and allegedly stole three bottles of whisky, Sergeant Matt Lee said.

When a staff member confronted the teenager, he raised one of the bottles above his head in a threatening manner, then fled from the store with his ill-gotten gains.

He ran into a stolen Toyota Aqua parked outside, took off and ran a red light during his escape.

Just over an hour later, the teenager walked into Super Liquor Green Island with his face covered and grabbed himself three boxes of vodka cruisers.

While running from the store, the teenager gave the workers a ‘‘thank you’’ before continuing on his way.

He again hopped into the stolen car and took off.

A short time afterwards police located the stolen Toyota Aqua at the teenager's home, but he was nowhere in sight.

He was then located in Waihola with his mother, Sgt Lee said.

He was arrested and has been bailed to an address outside of Dunedin.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz