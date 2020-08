Emergency services at Mornington School. Photo: Christine O'Connor

A Mornington school pupil became stuck while climbing a tree this afternoon requiring the assistance of emergency services.

Roslyn Fire Station officer Michael Harrison said an 8-year-old boy was climbing a tree at the school about 1.30pm and hurt his leg, becoming stuck.

A fire crew from Roslyn attended, and firefighters used ladders to assist the boy back down the tree and into the hands of ambulance personnel.

A St John spokesman said a patient was taken to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries.