Boys prepare for the catwalk in school fundraiser

John McGlashan College students Ben Eckhoff (left), 18, and Glenn Ericsson, 17, show off their Hunting & Fishing outfits for an upcoming fashion show for their schools. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Students from a boys’ secondary school in Dunedin are perfecting their catwalks to raise money for their arts programmes.

John McGlashan College students are set to show off Dunedin designers’ and boutiques’ apparel at their arts fundraiser Fashion @ McGlashan.

The boys will walk the runway along with models wearing clothes from local boutiques and designer brands, including Plume, Charmaine Reveley and Repertoire.

Year 13 student Ben Eckhoff said he had some experience being on stage in front of an audience from doing Theatrefest and

was pretty comfortable walking down a ramp for the show.

"It’s the same thing really.

"You’re acting down a runway except just in different costumes."

While he was not the most fashionable guy, he tried to dress well.

A pair of baggy jeans and a hoodie accessorised with his favourite hat were his go-to kit.

He said he had been having a lot of fun learning how to walk down a runway in preparation for the show.

It was rewarding for him to be able to give back to the arts after being a part of school productions.

The money raised will go towards the arts programmes and facilities at John McGlashan.

The show will take place in the school’s chapel at 6.30pm on Thursday.

mark.john@odt.co.nz