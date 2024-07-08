Brandished BB guns prompt police call outs

Teens pointing BB guns at their friends and strangers got themselves in hot water with Dunedin police over the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to McDonalds in George St at about 6pm yesterday.

A 14-year-old and 15-year-old inside the restaurant were allegedly pointing a BB handgun at their friends.

The pair handed the BB gun over to police and they were forwarded to Youth Aid, Snr Sgt Bond said.

On Saturday at 9.15pm, another 15-year-old boy was seen by a member of the public allegedly pointing a toy BB gun out the window of a vehicle being driven by a 17-year-old girl.

The driver was contacted by police who told her to pull over and remain where she was, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Officers located her and the 17-year-old explained to police that she had told the boy to stop, he said.

He was taken back to his address, referred to Youth Aid and the BB gun was handed over to police.

Meanwhile, police responded to Woolworths, in Andersons Bay Road, at 7.20pm on Sunday after a group of six youths allegedly stole confectionery products, gloves and alcohol from the supermarket.

Police stopped two girls aged 16 and 15 along with a 13-year-old boy in Oxford St and the trio were taken back to their respective homes, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Enquiries were being made to locate and speak with the other three youths involved and would be referred to Youth Aid.

Earlier in the evening, at about 5pm, police responded to the Octagon Super Liquor after two 16-year-old girls and an unidentified man were witnessed sprinting out of the store.

They had allegedly stolen a bottle of Jim Beam bourbon, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Both of the teens were apprehended, taken home and referred to Youth Aid.

