Bravo Company welcomes new recruits

New recruit Private Kathy Shaw completes her set of press-ups.The new recruits were all put through a required fitness level testing phase alongside their NZ Army Reserve Force colleagues. Photo: John Cosgrove

For the first time in more than a decade Bravo (Dunedin) Company 2nd/4th Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment welcomed 20 recruits into the unit from the latest NZ Army Reserve Force training module held recently at Waiouru.

Private Felix Rudkin said the training module really surprised him.

"I got what I wanted out of the training in terms of personal development and fitness. During the seven week-long course you are pretty much thrown into it and it makes you grow up quickly, which I found very rewarding," Pte Rudkin said.

The Otago University chemistry student added he would be putting all these new skills to good use in his daily life.

Law student Private Joshua Alexander said he liked the course and the best part was the range of challenges he faced every day.

"There were highs and lows every day, but it’s the best experience I have ever had," he said.

New recruit Private Regan McIntyre completes his set of sit-ups checked by fellow recruit Pte Tommy Fischer (right) on their first day back at Bravo (Dunedin) Company 2nd/4th Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment headquarters at the Kensington Army Hall in South Dunedin. Photo: John Cosgrove

Physics student Private Tommy Fisher said the mates he had made during the seven-week course would last him a lifetime and he really loved the field phase of the training, especially the helicopter insertions into the field.

The officer commanding Bravo Company, Major Duncan McEwan, said it had been a long time since the unit had 20 new recruits on the training modules.

"We have revised our recruiting model and made it work more with what our soldiers are capable of achieving in terms of time commitments, plus we have become much more visible in the community through our work on a number of high-profile civil events.

"The future is very bright for the unit now that we have moved under the 1 Brigade combat formation umbrella.

"Our new soldiers will be integrated into their new sections and undertake more individual and section training as we all aim to contribute to the army’s 2025 plan, which offers more resources to units for training both independently and alongside the regular force soldiers.

"It will allow the soldiers to train more effectively and it will be great to be able to put the full unit into the field later in March near Milton to enhance the soldiers’ field training," Maj McEwan said.