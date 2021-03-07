Bravo Company welcomes new recruits

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Private Felix Rudkin said the training module really surprised him.
"I got what I wanted out of the training in terms of personal development and fitness. During the seven week-long course you are pretty much thrown into it and it makes you grow up quickly, which I found very rewarding," Pte Rudkin said.
The Otago University chemistry student added he would be putting all these new skills to good use in his daily life.
Law student Private Joshua Alexander said he liked the course and the best part was the range of challenges he faced every day.
"There were highs and lows every day, but it’s the best experience I have ever had," he said.
The officer commanding Bravo Company, Major Duncan McEwan, said it had been a long time since the unit had 20 new recruits on the training modules.
"We have revised our recruiting model and made it work more with what our soldiers are capable of achieving in terms of time commitments, plus we have become much more visible in the community through our work on a number of high-profile civil events.
"The future is very bright for the unit now that we have moved under the 1 Brigade combat formation umbrella.
"Our new soldiers will be integrated into their new sections and undertake more individual and section training as we all aim to contribute to the army’s 2025 plan, which offers more resources to units for training both independently and alongside the regular force soldiers.
"It will allow the soldiers to train more effectively and it will be great to be able to put the full unit into the field later in March near Milton to enhance the soldiers’ field training," Maj McEwan said.