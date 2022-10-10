Brick show visitors inspired to make own creations

Adults and children alike were left wide-eyed by a selection of monsters, pirates, storm troopers and a giant crocodile at the Dunedin Brick Show.

While some of the exhibits were a little scary, most of them were inspiring — so much so, people could not help but pick up a few Lego blocks and start making their own creations.

Show organiser Jacqui Hay said thousands of people flowed through the Edgar Centre over the weekend to view hundreds of designs, made with an estimated 2million Lego bricks.

Exhibitors from across the country brought their flashest and most fantastic creations which included a 1:150,000 scale map of the South Island, a 1.5m-tall Saturn 5 rocket and launch tower, miniature cityscapes and garden displays, and even re-creations of well-known paintings.

"They’re amazing. It makes the kids faces light up as soon as they walk in the door."

She said the event was not all about looking — it was also about interacting.

"We have a Lego garden which they can make flowers or insects to add to it, and we have a space where they can make cars and race them down a ramp."

One of the highlights of the show was an opportunity to meet Lego Masters New Zealand winner Jake Roos.

Mrs Hay said she was delighted to see the return of the event after it was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said it was an important event because Lego was a great tool for children of all ages to be creative, improve fine motor skills and learn perseverance.

Funds raised from the show went to Dunedin Riding for the Disabled.