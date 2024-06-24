Bro's boozy burnout aimed at beating the blues

A man's efforts to cheer his brother up turned sour when they had their ride for the evening impounded for doing burnouts in Port Chalmers.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police saw a vehicle doing a burnout in George St, Port Chalmers on Friday at 11.10pm.

When officers stopped the vehicle, the driver, a 33-year-old man, told them he needed to "cheer his brother up", which was why he did the burnout, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The brothers both appeared drunk, and the driver underwent breath testing procedures, recording a breath alcohol level of 781mcg. The legal limit is 250mcg for people over 20.

The man’s vehicle was impounded and green-stickered, his licence was suspended for 28 days and he received summons to appear in court at a later date.

