Building bought as site base

Ready to farewell the Dunedin Community House building are (from left) organisation treasurer Matt Gregory, chairman Andrew Whiley and executive officer Rob Riddell Tigeir. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The Dunedin Community House building has been sold to a construction company working on the neighbouring site in the central city.

It will be used as a site base by Apollo Projects, which is set to build a six-storey complex in Great King St to house the new Pacific Radiology clinic and parking next to the Farmers store.

Dunedin Community House chairman Andrew Whiley said there were mixed feelings about moving on from the Moray Pl hub.

"The building has served the Dunedin community well over the last 24 years and there are many fond memories of our time here," he said.

The building, which fronts Moray Pl and Great King St, is classified by Heritage New Zealand as a category 2 historic place and Mr Whiley said it had become increasingly costly to maintain.

"We needed to find a more sustainable place to operate from," he said.

Almost all the tenants had indicated they would join a mass move to Evan Parry House in Princes St, Mr Whiley said.

"With the building sold we can now focus all our energies on creating a fit-for-purpose central city home for a wide variety of Dunedin’s community organisations and groups," he said.

Agencies in the grouping ranged from the Dunedin Budgetary Advisory Service to Otago Access Radio.

It was previously reported the Brain Injury Trust had found new offices upstairs at Livingwell Disability Resource Centre in George St, and Alzheimer’s Otago shifted to the ground floor of Burns House in George St.

The sale does not include the land, which is owned by the Dunedin City Council, and the building’s price has not been disclosed.

Mr Whiley said some of the sale proceeds could help with fit-out at the new location and the rest would be ring-fenced.

The settlement date is July 31.

Apollo Projects southern regional manager Gerry Sullivan said the acquisition would help with logistics on the neighbouring project and minimise disruption to the Great King St bus hub.

He signalled there would be earthquake-strengthening work in the old community house building.

The property’s valuation in 2022 was estimated to be $4.1 million, including $910,000 worth of capital improvements.

grant.miller@odt.co.nz