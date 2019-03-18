Monday, 18 March 2019

3.25 pm

Building evacuated after battery mistaken for bomb

    By John Lewis
    Moray Pl office workers return to their stations after police gave the all-clear after a Wormald worker's battery was mistaken for a suspicious package. Photo: Christine O'Connor
    A large battery left in a corridor of Dunedin's Ministry of Education building in Moray Pl, was mistaken for a bomb by a well-meaning staff member, sparking a police response this afternoon.

    Police were called about 2.50pm and ministry staff were evacuated from the building.

    Moray Pl was closed between Lower Stuart St and Dowling St for a short time.

    Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the "suspicious" box had tubes and wires coming out of it.

    However, it was later determined the box was a replacement battery.

    He said it belonged to a Wormald staff member who was changing the batteries in the building's emergency lighting system.

