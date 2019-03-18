Building evacuated after battery mistaken for bomb

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A large battery left in a corridor of Dunedin's Ministry of Education building in Moray Pl, was mistaken for a bomb by a well-meaning staff member, sparking a police response this afternoon.
Police were called about 2.50pm and ministry staff were evacuated from the building.
Moray Pl was closed between Lower Stuart St and Dowling St for a short time.
Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the "suspicious" box had tubes and wires coming out of it.
However, it was later determined the box was a replacement battery.
He said it belonged to a Wormald staff member who was changing the batteries in the building's emergency lighting system.