Burn injuries after pan 'burst into flames'

    By Tim Scott
    A Dunedin woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition after sustaining multiple burns while cooking at the weekend.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police assisted Fire and Emergency New Zealand personnel at a property in William St, at 6pm on Saturday.

    A woman was cooking in the kitchen when a pan "burst into flames", he said.

    She tried to put the pan out the window but sustained burns over her arms and legs.

    The fire was put out by a neighbour, Snr Sgt Bond said.  

    A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said an ambulance and rapid response responded.

    The woman was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition, the spokesperson said.

    A fire investigator was called to the scene but the incident was deemed not suspicious.  

