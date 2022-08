Firefighters respond to an alarm activation caused by burnt toast at an address in High St yesterday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Senior Station Officer Martin Hastie said three appliances, from Roslyn,

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

St Kilda and Dunedin City Stations, were called to a High St address about 11.30am.

Firefighters found a smoke-filled building when they arrived.

They made sure all residents were out, then helped to ventilate a room using a fan.