Burst pipe timing pertinent

    Dunedin city councillors may not have needed a reminder this week at the long-term plan meetings about the importance of investing in the city’s network of water pipes, but they got one.

    A water pipe split in Greig St, Broad Bay, on Wednesday, about 5pm.

    This resulted in low pressure and in some places no pressure to the Broad Bay and Portobello areas, Dunedin City Council three waters group manager Tom Dyer said.

    The cause of the burst was being investigated, he said.

    The pipeline was laid in 1985.

    Residents were without water for about four hours while repairs were made.

