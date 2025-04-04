Friday, 4 April 2025

Breaking News 6.25 pm

Bus fire closes State Highway 1 north of Dunedin

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Photo: Supplied/Jarrad Wilson
    Photo: Supplied/Jarrad Wilson
    An engine fire on a bus filled with passengers has closed State Highway 1 near Pigeon Flat Rd north of Dunedin. 

    A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called at about 5.50pm. 

    A reporter at the scene said both lanes of the highway were closed but police would open one lane under traffic management shortly. 

    Fire fighters battle a blaze on a passenger bus on Dunedin's northern motorway. Photo: Stephen...
    Fire fighters battle a blaze on a passenger bus on Dunedin's northern motorway. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    All passengers were safely evacuated and no injuries had been reported, the spokeswoman said. 

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand were also at the scene. 

     

    Advertisement