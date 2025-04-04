Bus fire closes State Highway 1 north of Dunedin

Photo: Supplied/Jarrad Wilson

An engine fire on a bus filled with passengers has closed State Highway 1 near Pigeon Flat Rd north of Dunedin.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called at about 5.50pm.

A reporter at the scene said both lanes of the highway were closed but police would open one lane under traffic management shortly.

Fire fighters battle a blaze on a passenger bus on Dunedin's northern motorway. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

All passengers were safely evacuated and no injuries had been reported, the spokeswoman said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were also at the scene.