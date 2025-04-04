Bus fire closes State Highway 1 north of Dunedin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
An engine fire on a bus filled with passengers has closed State Highway 1 near Pigeon Flat Rd north of Dunedin.
A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called at about 5.50pm.
A reporter at the scene said both lanes of the highway were closed but police would open one lane under traffic management shortly.
All passengers were safely evacuated and no injuries had been reported, the spokeswoman said.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand were also at the scene.
