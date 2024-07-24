Busker booked after behaving badly

A Dunedin busker allegedly flew into a violent rage after being told by a passerby his music "sucked".

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to George St at 2.30pm yesterday after members of the public reported a man verbally abusing people.

The 38-year-old man had earlier been busking outside the Farmers store when he said a member of the public walked past and said his music "sucked".

He then began to swear and abuse people walking past, prompting the police call-out.

Officers located the man, still in an agitated state and still swearing at strangers.

He was arrested and charged with disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence.

He was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

