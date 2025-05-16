Fleeing driver hits 180kmh on southern motorway

Photo: Getty Images

A Dunedin driver who fled from officers at speeds of about 180kmh on the southern motorway can expect a visit from police today.

Officer originally clocked the vehicle at 152kmh at the Fairfield overbridge as it travelled north along the motorway early this morning.

When police followed the vehicle slowed down to 110kmh before speeding up again and leaving the motorway, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The driver then returned to the motorway via the Abbotsford on-ramp and sped up to 180kmh, overtaking another vehicle.

Police abandoned the pursuit but not before getting the vehicle's licence plate number.

‘‘[We are] making inquiries today to locate the person who we believe to be the driver,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

