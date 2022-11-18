Bystanders assaulted in Octagon fracas

Members of the public scored a ‘‘massive’’ assist, helping police make a quick arrest after an ugly assault in Dunedin’s city centre.

Constable Nick Turner, of Dunedin, said a 38-year-old man assaulted a woman as well as two bystanders who intervened shortly after 3pm yesterday in a busy Octagon.

However, despite a hasty change of clothes to avoid detection the suspect was arrested by officers who drove up to the man in an unmarked ute and detained him mere minutes after the assault, Const Turner said.

He said the arrest was made thanks to ‘‘massive help from the public’’.

There were multiple calls from people who witnessed the assaults as the incident unfolded, he said.

Police responded immediately: some officers arrived on foot, others were in two marked cars. Members of the public not only gave officers a vivid account of the assaults but also ‘‘a great description of the offender’’.

A man was arguing with a woman in the Octagon and a bystander, a woman, who stepped in to intervene was assaulted for her trouble, Const Turner said.

A second bystander, a man, then intervened and he was punched for getting involved, Const Turner said.

The assaults were captured on CCTV, but the help from the public was instrumental in the arrest, he said.

Witnesses gave great descriptions of the offender and directed police to where the suspect had headed.

One member of the public gave police a statement and then returned moments later to say the man had changed from dark pants to a lighter pair and was around the corner, sitting on a park bench after changing his clothes.

Marked cars were circling Moray Pl, but Const Turner said police got into an unmarked ute to drive right up to the man before jumping out and making the arrest.

He said police did appreciate it when the public intervened if they could do so safely.

However, the descriptions from witnesses not only of what occurred, but also of the offender led to the timely arrest.

‘‘We can be ‘everywhere’ if the public are on board,’’ Const Turner said.

hamish.maclean@odt.co.nz