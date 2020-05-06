Wednesday, 6 May 2020

Cadbury demolition to start tomorrow

    PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    Demolition for the New Dunedin Hospital project is set to begin tomorrow after temporarily being put on hold during alert level 4.

    A Southern District Health Board spokesman said while the work had been put on hold, preparation for the full demolition of the former Cadbury warehouse building had ramped up under alert level 3.

    The warehouse, bordered by Castle, Cumberland and St Andrews Sts, sits on the north end of the former Cadbury factory block. It is set to be demolished in four stages over the course of two weeks, with stage one beginning tomorrow. 

    Demolition contractors Ceres NZ Ltd had developed a detailed Covid-19 management plan and would put strict measures in place to ensure work could be carried out safely, with all workers maintaining safe physical distancing.

    Work would be carried out between the hours of 7.30am – 6.00pm Monday through Saturday, and while the traffic management plan outlined that cycle lanes and two lanes on both north and southbound sections of State Highway 1 would remain open throughout demolition, motorists and cyclists should be aware of increased demolition vehicle activity around the site.

    The first stage of demolition involved the dismantling of the canopy at the entry to the warehouse. 

