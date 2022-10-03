Call for fleeing drivers to hand themselves in

One Dunedin man is facing driving charges for his antics over the weekend and police are calling for two other drivers who fled officers to hand themselves in.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin said officers tried to stop a car after it almost hit a patrol car in Clark St about 3.40pm on Saturday.

The officers tried to pull the car over in Princes St but the driver took off at speed and was seen running several traffic lights and driving dangerously in traffic, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Officers did not pursue, but found the car soon after in Strathallan St.

They arrested a 29-year-old man who has been charged with aggravated failing to stop and dangerous driving, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police also tried to stop a car in Queen St about 12.10am on Sunday.

It failed to stop and was found shortly afterwards abandoned in Heriot Row.

A passenger was found at nearby address and was arrested for being unlawfully on property, Snr Sgt Bond said, and efforts were ongoing to locate the driver.

On Friday about 10.15pm police attempted to stop a silver Audi on Musselburgh Rise.

The driver took off, cutting a corner in his haste to get away.

Police did not pursue the driver but believed they had identified him though CCTV footage.

Snr Sgt Bond’s message to both fleeing drivers was to hand themselves in to police