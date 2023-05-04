Callers give it a quack in competition 'comeback'

Duck shooters quacked their way through a night of fun in Outram at the annual duck calling competition on Wednesday night.

Drinks were flowing at the Outram Hotel as competitors prepared to hop behind bushes and impress judges with their mimicking abilities.

Event organiser Ken Duncan said 30 callers signed up, including five juniors and 25 seniors.

"It was a great event, it was good to see everyone get involved and into it.

"I was over the moon with the result," he said.

Mornington Tavern owner David Miskimmin established the event back in 1994 — it has been running ever since.

Mr Duncan said last year’s event at the Mornington Tavern did not have a big turnout, so the move to the Outram Hotel was a chance to attract more people.

"The turnout this year was great . . . we’ve had a bit of a comeback," he said.

Competitors were scored on multiple ‘calls’, such as a hail call and greeting call, and judges Ken Duncan and Tim Bayne would average their scores.

Mitch Hislop took out the senior category, winning himself a chainsaw, meatpacks from the Outram butcher among other spot prizes.

For the juniors, Matua Wetere (12) quacked his way into first place after saying he was "hyped" before the event.

The event was a good way for duck fanatics to practise their calls ahead of the duck shooting season starting on Saturday.

Otago Fish and Game officer Bruce Quirey advised hunters to be safe this season. ‘‘Follow the seven firearms safety rules, hunt ethically, and be respectful of landowners and other people."

