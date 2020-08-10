Callouts keep crews busy

A false alarm at a central Dunedin business drew a quick response from fire crews this evening.

Three fire engines and a turntable ladder truck were called to the Savoy Building on the Princes St/Moray Pl corner about 6.10pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

An alarm had indicated a fire on the first floor of the building.

Fire crews were unable to determine what caused the alarm to sound and the matter was left in the hands of a business owner in the building, he said.

Meanwhile, crews earlier responded to a chimney fire in Leicester St, North East Valley, about 5.20pm.

Two trucks attended — one from Dunedin City Station, one from Willowbank -- the spokesman said.

Smoke from the chimney had set off the alarm, but there was no damage to the building, he said.