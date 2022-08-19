Friday, 19 August 2022

Call to arms for South Island champs

    By Oscar Francis
    Otago Arm Wrestling Club members Shane McMeekin (left) and Max McDonald practise in preparation for the inaugural South Island championship on Sunday, while club president William Wu referees.

    Mr Wu said arm wrestlers would compete for a $600 cash prize split across four divisions.

    The club has about 150 members and is affiliated with the Otago University Students’ Association.

    Mr Wu started the club in 2021 after he beat a larger person in a match. His opponent went away to learn new techniques and they discovered professional arm wrestling as a result.

    It was a booming sport and the secret was to exercise wrists, fingers and forearms, which other athletes did not tend to train, Mr Wu said.

    The event is scheduled for 11.30am in the University of Otago main common room.

     

