Funding for research on bacterial viruses

Simon Jackson

Research using viruses that specifically infect bacteria to treat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) infections has received major funding from the Health Research Council.

University of Otago microbiology and immunology senior research fellow Dr Simon Jackson has been given a $596,423 Sir Charles Hercus Fellowship for a four-year study on a genomics-led approach to bacteriophage therapies for infectious disease.

He said the rise of AMR in bacterial pathogens meant the world urgently needed to find alternatives to traditional antibiotics.

The use of bacterial viruses (called bacteriophages or phages) as precision antimicrobials to kill bacterial pathogens, was a promising approach to address the AMR crisis.

"Since their discovery over 100 years ago, phages have been explored for their use as therapeutic agents.

"However, the discovery and pursuit of antibiotics led to a historic side-lining of phage therapy.

"The rise of AMR is now driving a global renaissance in the phage therapy field.

"Combining cutting edge computational and lab-based research with an integrated educational outreach programme, the long-term vision is developing a framework for a genomics-led approach to the future of rapid, cost-effective, and accessible phage therapy in Aotearoa and globally."

Dr Jackson’s project was one of 19 University of Otago projects awarded $3,792,410 in Health Research Council career development funding awards this week.

The awards help launch research careers through a wide range of master’s and PhD scholarships and help develop research leaders through advanced postdoctoral fellowships.

They also support frontline clinicians to undertake research that will improve the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders, while addressing critical gaps in the research workforce.