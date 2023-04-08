International lawyer, Otago alumnus given honorary LLD

Canadian lawyer and University of Otago Emeritus Professor Don McRae is to receive an honorary doctor of laws from the university next week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

United Nations and top Canadian lawyer Prof Don McRae is returning to his alma mater in Dunedin next week, to receive an honorary doctor of laws from the University of Otago.

The Otago emeritus professor graduated from Otago with an LLB in 1966 and an LLM in 1967.

Since the late 1980s, he has been working as a professor of law in Canada — first at the University of British Columbia, then at the University of Ottawa.

Prof McRae is Canada’s leading authority in several international legal fields, particularly international trade and investment law, maritime law and fisheries law.

His expertise has been regularly sought by United Nations agencies and other international organisations, and he has served as counsel for both Canada and New Zealand in many World Trade Organisation cases.

In 2006, he became one of only three Canadians to have been elected to the United Nations’ International Law Commission, placing him among the world’s elite legal professionals.

He has also been a member of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, since 1998.

For his contributions to law, Prof McRae has already been made a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada (2002), a Companion of the Order of Canada (2014) and an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (2017).

In addition, Prof McRae will have his honorary degree conferred at a function at the University of Otago on Friday.

The event is timed to coincide with the Faculty of Law’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

Acting vice-chancellor Prof Helen Nicholson said the depth and breadth of Prof McRae’s achievements were exemplary.

"Conferring an honorary degree is a recognition of our most outstanding graduates and those who have brought great credit to the university through their achievements.

"Throughout his career, Emeritus Professor McRae has certainly done that," she said.

