New Dunedin School of Medicine dean appointed

Professor Joanne Baxter is the first Maori woman to be appointed as dean of the University of Otago's Dunedin School of Medicine. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A belief in ‘‘the whole being greater than the sum of its parts’’ is giving the new dean of the Dunedin School of Medicine plenty of confidence she will be able to tackle the challenges ahead.

University of Otago Professor Joanne Baxter has identified the continuing response to Covid-19, the development of the Dunedin Hospital, the restructuring of the public health system, and the contribution to health professional and health science workforces, as some of the big opportunities and challenges ahead.

Her belief meant she was excited by the broad range of talent and expertise in the School of Medicine, and she was interested in supporting and enhancing the wide range of programmes delivered alongside medicine, including public health, medical laboratory science, health sciences, bioethics, and postgraduate health programmes.

After more than 20 years working in the Dunedin School of Medicine — more than 10 of those years in roles in the wider Division of Health Sciences — Prof Baxter said she was committed to the university as a place that could make a real difference in education and health for individuals, whanau and communities through teaching, research, and service.

Prof Baxter has whakapapa to Poutini Ngai Tahu on the West Coast, Ngati Apa ki te Ra To in the upper South Island, and is the first Maori woman to hold the position of Medical School dean.

She is a public health medicine physician, and at present she is director of Kohatu Centre for Hauora Maori, co-director of the Maori Health Workforce Development Unit, and professor for Maori health in the Dunedin School of Medicine.

Nationally, she is involved in the health workforce and sits on the Ministry of Health’s health workforce advisory committee.

Her research includes epidemiology and mental health, equity and Maori health, and health services.

She was delighted with her appointment.

‘‘Leadership positions are a privilege, and I feel very privileged to have been appointed,’’ she said.

University of Otago vice-chancellor Prof David Murdoch said the Dunedin School of Medicine made an important contribution to medical and health education and research, both in New Zealand and globally.

‘‘We have a responsibility to constantly strive to improve, and Prof Baxter brings the passion, skills, experience, and perspective to ensure we will continue to develop.’’

Prof Baxter will begin in the new role in July.

