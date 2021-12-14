Otago University roles announced

Stephen Higgs’ association with Otago University began as a commerce student and he later became a lecturer in taxation. He was first appointed to the University Council in 2012. Photo: supplied

Long-serving University of Otago Council member has Stephen Higgs has been appointed as Chancellor for next year.

Mr Higgs will take up the role from March 1. He was formerly Pro-Chancellor, having held that office since 2018, and is a proud alumnus and former lecturer.

He said he was “naturally honoured” to become Otago’s 20th Chancellor.

“The university is a key institution for the culture and economy of Dunedin - a city that I have always proudly called home - and has a national and international reputation driven by the energy and expertise of our world-leading staff."

Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Helen Nicholson said she was delighted that Mr Higgs had been selected by the council for the role.

“The university is privileged to have someone of the calibre of Mr Higgs in the role of Chancellor. He is committed to the success of the university and his distinguished professional career and long association with Otago will stand him in good stead for the role."

Mr Higgs’ association with the the university began as a commerce student and he later became a lecturer in taxation. He was first appointed to the University Council by the Minister of Education in 2012.

He is a board member for a range of companies and other organisations and is a Chartered Fellow of the Institute of Directors. He is chairman of Otago Innovation Limited, a member of several university committees and is chair of the University of Otago Foundation Trust. He was previously the Managing Partner and Chairman of Polson Higgs, a firm of business advisers and chartered accountants based in Dunedin.

Trish Oakley has been appointed Pro-Chancellor. Photo: supplied

The new Pro-Chancellor will be Trish Oakley, also a proud alumnus, who has been a university council member since 2018.

She is the Head of Summer at Forsyth Barr, based in Dunedin, co-chair of the Financial Services Council, Strategic Research Committee, a trustee of the Royal New Zealand Ballet and a member of the New Zealand Lotteries Commission.

She is also a member of the Institute of Directors, Otago-Southland Branch committee chair and a representative on the IoD's National Council.

Mr Higgs replaces Dr Royden Somerville, who will retire from the University Council after 12 years of service. Dr Somerville first started on the council in 2010, was Pro-Chancellor in 2017 and appointed Chancellor in 2018.

Mr Higgs paid tribute to his predecessor, describing him as a “superb ambassador for the university”.

“Dr Somerville has a genuine passion for, and extensive knowledge about, the university and the great scholarship of our academic staff. His involvement in and commitment to the 150th celebrations was immense.”

As formal head of Otago University, the Chancellor is central to its governance and chairs the University Council.

The role also involves ceremonial and ambassadorial aspects, including conferring degrees and awarding diplomas at university graduation ceremonies, and ensuring the university's high standing is maintained with alumni and the wider community in New Zealand and overseas.