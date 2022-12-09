Physicist recognised for pioneering work

University of Otago Dodd-Walls Centre for Photonics and Quantum Technologies principal investigator Associate Prof Harald Schwefel has been named an Optica fellow. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Dunedin physicist has become one of only eight New Zealanders to be named a fellow of Optica — the world’s foremost organisation for the science of light and photonics.

Dodd-Walls Centre for Photonics and Quantum Technologies principal investigator Associate Prof Harald Schwefel was recognised for his pioneering work on optical resonators which lie within photonics, the manipulation of photons (the smallest chunks of light), and his contribution to the experimental realm of quantum physics.

"I am primarily interested in the interplay between the microwave and the optical realms.

"This is a very promising, very open field of research.

"We see it ultimately playing an important role in how quantum computers connect to one another via the quantum internet — which the world is gearing up for in the next few decades."

As part of his work on optical resonators, Dr Schwefel is also leading the development of satellite-based radiometers for the next generation of detectors for Earth observation from satellites in space.

"Some of the current satellites in orbit around Earth are coming close to the end of their life, and the technology on board them is quite old and not really fit for the new generation of tiny satellites.

Harald Schwefel. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"We are looking to develop radiometers to measure greenhouse gases in the Earth’s atmosphere that are far more compact and energy-efficient, thanks to the optical technology we’re deploying.

"We ultimately are looking to clear the path for space-ready hardware that will be able to be picked up by industry partners, like New Zealand company Kea Aerospace and others."

Dr Schwefel said he was "very proud" to be recognised.

"It’s also very nice to be recognised for leadership in science."

Dodd-Walls Centre director Prof David Hutchinson said Dr Schwefel’s recognition was another reflection of the centre’s standing on the global stage.

"This global acknowledgement of Harald’s work is incredibly well-deserved.

"Since its inception 10 years ago, the Dodd-Walls Centre has very much embedded itself as New Zealand’s flagship quantum physics institute.

"It’s very gratifying to see our individual researchers recognised, too."

