Polytech students hammer away for charity

While a lot of Dunedin tertiary students have a reputation for getting hammered now and then, a small group of Otago Polytechnic Allied Trades students have been getting hammered, plastered and a few splinters for most of this year, in their bid to build a new house, ready for auction next month.

But it has all been worth it because proceeds from the auction will be distributed by the Catalytic Foundation to Otago-based charities in need.

Otago Polytechnic College of Engineering, Construction and Living Sciences head Tracey McLennan said more than $1.5million had been donated over the past 18 years.

"Not only do our students learn from the process of constructing an entire house, they feel great about contributing to the community."

Otago Polytechnic Allied Trades students Will Horner, 20 (front), Kahn Blanch, 21 (left), and Max Groves, 17, in front of the polytechnic’s latest charity house project, which goes up for auction on November 16. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Catalytic Foundation chief executive officer Teresa Moore said the annual infusion of charity house funding helped local charities continue to support diverse communities across Otago.

Last year, 29 charities received charity house funding.

"Community charities throughout Otago are struggling due to increased demands from the communities they serve and decreased funding, according to the recent community needs survey by the Catalytic Foundation.

"This is why we are very thankful for our relationship with the Otago Polytechnic Charity House project, as it allows us to put necessary funding back into the Otago community, and to help the people and families that are most in need of support."

Past grants have gone to places such as Be Heard Children’s Counselling and SuperGrans Dunedin Charitable Trust, she said.

The grants enabled the children’s counselling service to offer 50 free one-on-one counselling sessions for primary and intermediate children, and SuperGrans provided caring and confidential mentoring to develop home skills, including cooking, sewing and gardening.

This year’s charity house auction will take place on November 16, at noon, at Otago Polytechnic’s Carpentry Barn, at 30 Parry St.

