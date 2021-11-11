Research into growing tissue for organ transplants gets major funding

Dr Khoon Lim. Photo: Supplied

Overcoming the barriers of engineering living tissues in a lab and growing organs to alleviate the world’s shortage of transplant organs is one step closer, after an Otago researcher was awarded a major fellowship today.

University of Otago (Christchurch) Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Musculoskeletal Medicine researcher Dr Khoon Lim has been awarded a Rutherford Discovery Fellowship by the Royal Society Te Apārangi, to advance our ability to eventually grow replacement human organs.

‘‘In Aotearoa, the waiting time for an organ donor is often between four and 30 months, and many people suffer complications or die before a donation becomes available,’’ he said.

While there have been past breakthroughs in creating living tissues, the largest functional, laboratory-made tissue was only about 2mm in size.

Dr Lim said the aim of his research was to ‘‘scale up’’ the size of laboratory-made tissue by finding a way to create blood vessels within the tissue.

Growing larger pieces of tissue had been hindered by the inability to incorporate functional blood vessel systems within these tissues, which was critical for survival of the organs.

While the news of the fellowship was still sinking in, Dr Lim said he was ‘‘absolutely stoked’’.

He will receive $800,000 over the next five years.

Also awarded a fellowship was Department of Anatomy researcher Dr Alana Alexander and Department of Microbiology and Immunology researcher Dr Htin Lin Aung, who will also receive $800,000 each over the next five years.

Dr Alexander’s research would look at the past impacts of fisheries on the endangered Hector’s and Maui dolphins, and use genomics to predict the impact of future climate change on whales and dolphins.

Dr Alana Alexander. Photo: Supplied

She would also co-develop ‘‘science pūrākau’’ with hapū — a way of translating her scientific work into memorable narratives that would empower those who hold kaitiakitanga and rangatiratanga over taonga species.

Dr Aung’s research uses bacterial genomics which will develop community and patient-centred tuberculosis (Tb) healthcare services, in order to tackle health inequalities.

‘‘Māori and Pasifika, respectively, have six and 16-times higher rates of Tb compared to Pākehā.’’

Dr Aung said the fellowship would allow him to mentor the next generation of researchers, particularly Māori and Pasifika students and early career researchers, which would help diversify Aotearoa’s health research workforce.