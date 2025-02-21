Toga! Toga! Toga!

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dressed in their finest bedding, a steady stream of students is trickling in for O-week's flagship toga party.
The anticipation and the line were both growing outside the Union Lawn as students get set to party tonight.
OUSA marketing and communications manager Ingrid Roding said the toga party was a right of passage for first year students into the university lifestyle.
She said it was a phenomenal opportunity for them to meet new people and make friends.
First year health science student Finn Maskill said he was pumped for the party and looking forward to making new friends.