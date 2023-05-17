Uni looking to cut costs by optimising space use

The University of Otago is looking to save money by squeezing more staff into smaller spaces.

It comes after a previous attempt in 2019 to "optimise" office spaces, which prompted a backlash from staff.

A document obtained by the ODT shows the university has called for tenders for an external consultant to provide advice on how to deliver clear workplace design guidelines aimed at creating flexible, inspiring and hybrid workplaces that allow for multiple ways of working.

The optimisation of space included reducing desking ratios over a three to five-year period as the workplace evolves.

The document said the present university standards for space use and allocation attempted a "one-size-fits-all" approach that did not address the significant level of diversity across the campus.

"The standards were developed in 2019 and were not well communicated to the wider university community at the point of approval, leaving many unaware of their existence and intent.

"This has led to conflict between end users and central operations within the university on several capital and refurbishment projects, where the current standards are intended to be adopted.

"As such, workspace remains an emotive subject across all parts of the organisation as departmental functional requirements come head to head with the university’s desire for operational efficiency."

The document said the Covid-19 pandemic had also had a significant impact on the university’s finances.

"As such, there is now a pressing need for the university to be more efficient with its use of space, acknowledging that it’s the second-most expensive asset on the balance sheet behind staff salaries.

"Efficient space use will drive costs efficiency. However, space is still required to meet the operational needs of the institution."

The need to address its workplace design and standards was an important operational goal for the university and was a priority project for the operations group and campus development division for 2023, which focused on "Spaces of the Future".

"The university’s senior leadership team, led by the vice-chancellor, are fully supportive of the initiative and will play a key leadership role in the project from commencement through to completion," the document said.

The deadline for proposals is May 29.

It is anticipated the contract will start in mid-late June and it was expected to be complete by the end of the year.

A university spokeswoman said the project would affect all University of Otago campuses around the country and ensure they were being used efficiently and equitably, recognising that many of its staff were already working in a more agile fashion.

"The project is about creating workspace that is fit for now and the future, and remains flexible to meet the ongoing changes and demands of a modern workforce.

"There is no intention to review teaching spaces as part of this work."

She said the project was likely to reduce the university’s "building footprint" over time.

"Any asset sales or reducing the space footprint — bearing in mind the university does not own all the buildings it occupies — would result in cost savings, but this is not a quick fix.

"Any recommendations to be implemented are likely to be undertaken over a period of years."

She said it was not yet known how much the university could save annually by implementing the changes.

Asked if the tender would cost more than the university expected to save, the spokeswoman said: "No".

