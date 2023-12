University of Otago graduands, 4pm ceremony

A previous University of Otago graduation parade makes its way along George St. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

DEGREES TO BE CONFERRED AND DIPLOMAS TO BE AWARDED IN PERSON

More than 370 people will graduate in person from the University of Otago with qualifications in science and arts at the Dunedin Town Hall at 4pm today. A further 77 will graduate in absentia.

Doctor of Philosophy and Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

Kushan Gandhi, Ariel Marion Pons.

Doctor of Philosophy

Obreniokibo Ibifubara Amiesimaka, Hamish James Farquhar, Liang Kooi Kok, Ciara Ann Lee, Gemma Victoria Poke, Catherine Louise Ross, Sepideh Sharif, James Maurice Windle.

Bachelor of Science

Lucy Ann Street.

Bachelor of Pharmaceutical Science

Baxter Kan Hugh Blair, Julia Moy.

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery and Bachelor of Arts

Natalie Sherman.

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

Samantha Jade Ahern, Taitimuroa Harding Akuhata, Juliette Siewling Archer, Kate Ashleigh Arnold, Adrienne Mary Moetu Ashby, Dayang Nurul Izzati Binti Awang Shuani, Muhammad Haziq Ikhwan Bin Aziz Shamri, Grania Simone Bailie-Bellew, Mishal Nabeeh A Bajunaid, Seungjun Bang, Bianca Barbafiera, Netana Samuel Barsdell, Andrea Mary Bathgate, Lydia Hope Baxter, Olivia Rose Preston Beckett, Alexandra Jane Bennett, Niamh Alice Helen Berry-Kilgour, Caitlin Victoria Katutapu Bland, Lucy Emma Blay, Caitlin Deborah Boyce, Timothy Paul Bridgman, Paris Rhiannon Brocherie, Boudine Simon Brown, Caitlin Grace Brown, Liam McEwan Brown, Sophie Jay Brown, Jessica Rose Bruce, Alice Harriet Burgess, Emma Jane Cadman, Samuel George Cameron-Dunn, Joshua William Canton, Helen Cao, Rosemary Fong Lin Carr-Smith, Samuel Bogun Chae, Shannon Keitha Chalmers, Joshua Renjie Chuah, Bernard Claude, Tara Cleverley, Patrick Neilson Coates, Jacob Neil Coltman, David Grant Conner, Grace Caroline Coomber, Julia Clare Corfe-Tan, Zoe Hinewai Jane Cotter, Hannah Judith Coulter, with distinction, Dipanwita Das, Kyle de Koning, Millicent Grace de Vries, with distinction, Rishav Dhakal, Bradley Earle Dodd, Julia Isabella Domanski, Mirhan Donovan, Qingfeng Du, Georgia Nicole Dunn, Georgia Louise Dyson, Teah Hingatu Anita Elliott, Lara Davvice Endersby, Tessa Juliet Kate English, Jimmy Senara Eteuati, Chekodi Lynquar Fearnley-Fitzgerald, with distinction, Kelly Feng, Yuyi Feng, Elizabeth Anne Flavall, Joseph Campbell Frengley, Julia Marie Sophie Froeling, Arna Lindsey Galt, Oliver Samuel James Gent, Alexander Robert James George, Jemima Jane Gillingham, Jacob Vincent Goessi, Ashleigh Tina Wai-Huan Goh, Jerry Goh, Qi Gong, Kieran Michael Casey Goodman, Megan Emma Guest, Ruikang Guo, Ameerah A'tiqah Binti, Haji Abd Mutalif, Lewis Patrick Halpin, Janetta April Hamilton, Thomas Patrick Healy, Alexander Bruce Clapham Heighway, Noah David Hemi, Benjamin James Ogilvie Henderson, Amelia Meg Hill, Mark Stephen Holdaway, Maia Alyce Holmes, Zoe Rose Honeyfield, Chuen Yen Hong, Michael Gram Howlett, Albert Hu, Gerald Hu, Jeffrey Huang, Melissa Chiler Huang, Hillary Carruthers Hunt, Louise De Vere Hunt, Joseph Lawrence Hutchinson, with distinction, Ariel Fanaafi Ioane, Meremaihi Raana Jackson, Kate Williamina Ella Jenkins, Samuel Thomas Jones, with distinction, Justin Kevin Jordan, Eugene Hisanasuke Kado, Anu Kaw, Alex Caroline Grace Kay, Julia Mary Kayes, Brydie Joy Keenan, Scott Alexander Kelland, Jamie Mark Tamehana Kennelly, Campbell James Kershaw, Zachary Murray Kershaw, Neakiry Yi Mun Kivi, Zi-yi Kok, with distinction, Robin Krauss, Lopeti Terry Stone Lafo'ou Lusa, Erica Kate Laing, Jacob Michael Peacock Larson, Matthew Richard Latta, Rose Fiona Lay, Amy Georgia Puawananga Lee, Lachlan Anthony-Peter Lee, with distinction, Henry Lance Li, Wenjing Li, Yu Ching Lo, Eddie Wenzhe Lu, Helaman Maaka Luki, Pio Leonardo Lupo, Nathan Thomas MacDonell, Tremaine Jimmy-Rae Mako, Emily Grace Markman, Ethan Thomas Marshall, Rhys Bennett Martin, Natalie Anne Matheson, Benjamin James Mattingly, Benjamin Connor McCullough, Oliver Alex McCullough, Kato Robina McDonald, Alysha Lee McKeeman, Noelene Lillian McKenzie, Nina Ashleigh McVicar, Awhina Marie Eilish Meikle, Andrew Edmund Memory, Amy Vella Miles, Sophie Wilhelmina Mills, Lachlan Russell Milne, Pranay Mistry, Ariana Te Auraki Mitchell-Witehira, Muhammad Syibri Syafiq Bin Mohd Fahmi, Elisha Paul Robert Moore, Hannah Margaret May Moreton, Lakin Vaeva Motu, Cerianne Merryn Murray, Jake Murray, Zoe Frances Merifield Murrell, Priyanka Anup Nathu, Jolyn Ng, Baiki Ngatau-Bakeua, Fiona Louise Kataraina Nicoll, Henry William Oakley, Luke Julian Orange, Alice Phoebe Otterson, Dikshya Parajuli, William Robert Park, with distinction, Lachlan Parlane, Aakash Kiritbhai Patel, Barnard Timothy Patel, with distinction, Adelaide Tigerlily Jaine Perry, Mack Reid Petrie, Larissa Frances Peyroux, 'Ilaisaane Tilisa Tatafu Puloka, Keely Victoria Rangiamoa Ranga, Charlotte Claire Reay, Shiristi Sweta Reddy, Catherine Jane Reed, Kayla Grace Reidy, Georgia Paige Richardson, Emilie Rosemary Roberts, Erin Rose Roxburgh, Denver Chaun Ruwhiu, Jordan James Searle, Su-Young Seo, Emmanuel Joseph Shaji, Samantha Angela Sharp, Kate Gemma Shearer, Tess Emily Scarlett Shepheard, Ashlyn Taylor Sheridan-Alefounder, Lucy Margaret Shilston, Katie Louise Sinclair, Mitali Singh, Shervarn Peresi Osooso Sita, Madelyne Leanne Slater-Carter, Isaac Kaitiaki Steven Smiler, Urata Emily-Rose Sofai, Amanda Grace Somerfield, Emma Morriah Somervell, Jessica Rose Soper, Elizabeth Spark Stevenson, with distinction, Hannah Beatrice Souness Stone, Olivia Barbara Street, Charlotte Mei Xuet Su, Jason Su, Karen Angelita Suresh, Meg Brophy Swan, Samantha Elizabeth Tait, Yan Hao Tay, Kathleen Lori Anne Taylor, Timoti Aperahama Karora Te Moke, Josef Calum Templeton, Molly Jean Thompson, Monica Jade Thompson-Tahau, Maia Keti Krystina Tipene, Samuel John Tomkins, Lily Mereana Tuteru, Emma Grace Ulusele, Jacinta Ingrid van der Linden, Andrea Karen Van Turnhout, Adrina Varuni Venayagam, Samuel Michael Verschaffelt, Ethan Trevor James Waimotu, Laura Rose Wallace, Tyler James Graham Wallace, Analise Yunzhen Wang, with distinction, Georgia Frances McCorkindale Ward, Henry Thomas Ward, Joshua Michael Ward, Ben Timothy Watts, Felix Laurence Webby, Maia Maria Jagger Wehi, Grace Elizabeth Wharton, Elly Teina Wikaire, Susannah Julia Wilding, Georgia May Williams, Jasmyn Miriama Williams, Zoe Jayne Williams, Poppy Grace Patricia Prior Williams-Cruickshanks, Ashish Yadav, Jean May Yap, Nicholas James Young, Edwin Zeng.

Master of Medical Science

Thomas Robert Bowhay, with distinction, Mei Sze Lee, with credit.

Bachelor of Medical Science with Honours and Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

Paddy Han Shen Cheah: Bachelor of Medical Science with Honours, first class, Duncan Stuart Finlayson: Bachelor of Medical Science with Honours, second class (Division I), Connor James Leadley: Bachelor of Medical Science with Honours, first class, Justin Joon-Woo Lee: Bachelor of Medical Science with Honours, first class, Johanna Marie Dale Mathieson: Bachelor of Medical Science with Honours, second class (Division I).

Master of Aviation Medicine

Dragana Dragic-Ranisavljevic, with distinction, Anthony Charles Rengel, with distinction.

Master of Primary Health Care

Cathryn Julie Wells, with distinction.

Master of Public Health

Nicola Joanna Campbell, with distinction, Talia Roka Madritsch, with credit.

Bachelor of Pharmacy with Honours

Yoonseo Chung, first class, Abby Joy Griffin, first class, Saffron Lai, second class (Division I), Anlin Lyu, first class, Tylah Sam Maniapoto, first class, Sua Oh, first class, Brittany Grace Shaw, first class, Holly Olivia White, first class, Emily Grace Whyte, first class, Pei Jing Yap, first class.

Bachelor of Pharmacy

Salma Mohamed Elfatih Abdalla, with credit, Caitlin Rose Adams, with distinction, Sai Pragnya Adidam, with credit, Kryshalyn Guilaran Advincula, with credit, Danish Irfan Bin Ahmad Shahri, with distinction, Yahia Mohamed Bahr, with distinction, Zachary Christian Wai Mun Benz, with credit, Jansen Cao, with distinction, Alana Louise Cassidy, with distinction, Hiu Sze Tanya Chan, with distinction, Elle Louise Chapman, with distinction, Sophie Chen, with distinction, Sirikorn Chuengsman, with distinction, Kendall MacGregor Coker, with distinction, Matthew Harry Roy Cooper, with credit, Aleisha Grace Currie, with distinction, Alyx Rebecca Day, with distinction, Jane Angela Bautista De Leon, with distinction, Venkata Divya Teja Depuru, with distinction, Zairamel Precious Gloriani Dimaun, with credit, Jared Robert Frederick Dixon, with credit, Maria Friesia Dodiarto, with distinction, Alche Bolado Duran, with distinction, Katie Sui Fesolai, with credit, Sophie Mae Forbes, with distinction, Keana Rose Fox, with distinction, Kirstin Alexandra Gardiner, with credit, Isaac Paul Gee, with distinction, Paidamoyo Natasha Gwavava, with distinction, Shari Elizabeth Harvey, with distinction, Olive Ruby Harvey North, with distinction, Sara Hashemi Oskoei, with credit, Cormach Murdoch Hughson-How, with distinction, Harsimran Kaur Hundal, with credit, Victoria Grace Hutt, with distinction, Jae Young Jeong, with distinction, Kopila Kafle, with distinction, Sonali Meera Kanji, with distinction, Mihiret Assefa Kassaye, with credit, Pounamu Reihana Keepa, with credit, Aine Mairead Kelly, with distinction, Zain Abiha Khan, with distinction, Owen Tzi Loong Kho Tan, with distinction, Nahyun Kim, with distinction, Samuel Ye-Jun Kim, with distinction, Amy Elizabeth Hashimoto Krammer, with distinction, Chaohong Li, with credit, Jiayue Ma, with distinction, Aldrin Karl Opriasa Manangan, with credit, Noor Aisha Mann Binte Abdul Rahim Mann, with distinction, Harry John McCarthy, with distinction, Kerenza Grace McMillan, with distinction, Mariam A T A Mohammad, with credit, Tatenda Munyuku, with distinction, Jaskiran Kaur Nagra, with distinction, Christine Yen Ying Neoh, with distinction, Hoang Dình Nguyen, with distinction, Phuong Xuan Nam Nguyen, with distinction, Fyfe Mary Nicholson, with distinction, Emily Georgia Nicholson-Sell, with distinction, Elise Ladbrook Nind, with distinction, Rancel Marie Nacua Noquilla, with distinction, Elena Jane Palmer, with credit, Sheena Peng, with distinction, John Alec Flores Perolina, with distinction, Anna Caitlin Philip, with credit, Siripong Pongsuppat, with credit, Uzair Qamar, with credit, Jacob Ian Rae, with credit, Rebecca Lee Ritchie, with distinction, Ilyas Rosslan, with credit, Ozair Nabil Sahib, with distinction, Faletui Patrick Samuelu, with credit, Ryan Youngmin Son, with credit, Brooke Alexandra Spavin, with distinction, Zie Ying Tan, with credit, Kie Mee Tang, with distinction, Zeelyn Teoh, with distinction, Pornchanok Thanomkul, with distinction, Priya Mary Thomas, with distinction, Samantha Kellie Thomas, with distinction, Tsai-Hsing Tung, with credit, Joseph Simpson Vangioni, with distinction, Jose Dominic Aquino Villa-Ignacio, with distinction, Emore Vosloo, with distinction, Long Quang Vu, with credit, Mia Lee Walton, with distinction, Catherine Wang, with distinction, Thrivindiya Pramudi Williams, with credit, Wesley An Chih Wu, with credit, Man Hei Rose Yam, with credit, Wei Jun Zhang, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Child Health

Annie Jane Stevenson, with credit, Frances Ann Teo, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Public Health

Rachel Elizabeth Gardner, with distinction, Johanne Nordgaard Kvaal (endorsed in Epidemiology), with distinction, Kanuwana Pathirannahalage Darshani Leelananda (endorsed in Epidemiology), with credit, Talai Sherone Mapusua, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Rehabilitation

Britany Rose McQuoid-Miles, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Surgical Anatomy

Michaela Rektorysova.

Postgraduate Diploma in Clinical Pharmacy

Chin Hoe Tan, with distinction, Kate Joyce Verschaffelt, with distinction, Rebecca Violet Whelan, with distinction.

DEGREES TO BE CONFERRED AND DIPLOMAS TO BE AWARDED IN ABSENTIA

Doctor of Philosophy

Xihua Lian.

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

Jing Brinkman, Daniel Evan Greenblatt, Hannah Mary Maher, Nasya Gail Thompson, Alexander Kirk Woolrych.

Bachelor of Medical Science with Honours and Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

Kaya Fukushima: Bachelor of Medical Science with Honours, first class.

Bachelor of Medical Science with Honours

Xintong Zhang, first class.

Master of Public Health

Nethmi Amarasi Kearns, with distinction, Anne Su Yin Lian, with distinction, Bridget Sarah McGlinchy, with distinction, Matthew Francis Radford, with distinction.

Bachelor of Pharmacy

Tarushna Dayah, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Aeromedical Retrieval and Transport

William Zhang Weiling Law, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Child Health

Holly Maree Barnes, Anna Gabrielle Bergin, with credit, Louise Julia Darwin, with credit, Marycarol Agnes Holdaway, with credit, Lucy Ellen Mary McHugh, with credit, Lucy Rose McKinstry, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Musculoskeletal Medicine

Alexander Romain, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Obstetrics and Medical Gynaecology

Leah Joan Bakker, Andrew Scott Davies, Tomasina Felicity Perkov.

Postgraduate Diploma in Occupational Medicine

Nicholas George Travers, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Public Health

Ella Rose Adams, with distinction, Kylie Christine Chapman (endorsed in Epidemiology), with distinction, Sarah Jane Cosgrove (endorsed in Epidemiology), with distinction, Leanne Ruth Dawson (endorsed in Health Promotion), with credit, Sophia Joo Weng Haynes, with credit, Timothy Luke Hopley, Simonette Rebecca Mallard (endorsed in Epidemiology), with distinction, Katherine Alice McDonald, with distinction, Elisabeth Erica Eve McNaughton, with distinction, Robert James O'Brien, with credit, Priti Narendra Patel, with distinction, Jemima Iris Judd Porter, with credit, Gabriella Johanna Smids Sims, with credit, Kennedy Jane Templer, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Rehabilitation

Janine Lesley Ready, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Rural and Provincial Hospital Practice

Andrew James Riddell, with distinction, Felicity Jean Williams, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Surgical Anatomy

Phoenix John Bailey, with credit, Luke Rafael Bradshaw, with distinction, James Carl Antonius Cooper, with credit, Talia Bree Flannery, Thomas Johannes Marinus Froeling, with distinction, Ethan John Kilmister, with credit, Matthew Richard McNeill, with credit, Daniel Graham Petrovich, with credit, Raymond Shi, Cameron John Tuckey, with distinction, Aroha Grace Upritchard, with credit, Rebecca Mary White, with credit, Jennifer Zhou, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Clinical Pharmacy

Caroline Anne Austin, with credit, Hojeong Choi, with distinction, Paula Lorraine van den Heuvel, with distinction.

Postgraduate Certificate in Musculoskeletal Medicine

Samuel Ash Duncan, Reupena Thomas Simanu.

Postgraduate Certificate in Primary Health Care

Ngaruna April Kapinga.

Postgraduate Certificate in Public Health

Christy Anna Macdonald (endorsed in Health Systems and Services), Shahistha Naidoo (endorsed in Public Policy and Health), Nevena Novakovic Imsirovic (endorsed in Health Promotion), Simina Rebecca Toakase Toimata (endorsed in Māori Health).

Postgraduate Certificate in Rehabilitation

Rosie Frances Bell, Carolin Renate Bowden, Jordan Christine Fleming, Lizelle Hattingh, Maxine Sharon Paterson, Monica Teresa Sempertegui-Wood.

Postgraduate Certificate in Rural and Provincial Hospital Practice

Te Ariki Marokura Faireka, Meghan Elaine Ryall, Beth Valeria Tasker.

Postgraduate Certificate in Women's Health

Harriet Rose Gray, Kirsty Nicole Henderson, Leone Gonevakarua Vadei.