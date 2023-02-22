Vicious rivalries run deep at university college sports day

Some rivalries run deep and span generations.

Nowhere is that more apparent, than at the long-running, annual Unipol Collegiate Sports Day.

Event co-ordinator Caleb Roberts said the rivalry at yesterday’s events was vicious.

"It’s tangible. You can almost smell it."

The event is one of the first events of Orientation Week, where about 4000 first-year students from residential colleges, University of Otago flats and the local collegiate community meet — complete with chants, flags, mascots and collegiate T-shirts — to participate in an afternoon of social sport.

The major events of the day were the tug-of-war competition and the relay event, followed by more collegial games of touch, volleyball, netball and football.

Mr Roberts said the tug-of-war competition was the loudest thing he had ever heard.

"It’s right up there, eh.

"Once you’re in there with all the students, there’s probably about 3500-4000 of them around us, all screaming.

"It’s a really cool feeling hearing them shouting and cheering, especially after last year when we weren’t able to do these events because of Covid-19."

While there was plenty of rivalry on display, Mr Roberts said everyone walked away "all the better" at the end of the day.

"It’s a really good day to meet everyone in your college and break down those barriers.

"Essentially, they all play three games throughout the afternoon, hang out and grab a sausage from the sausage sizzle.

"It doesn’t matter who wins at the end of the day. It’s about the social aspect."

john.lewis@odt.co.nz