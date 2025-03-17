Wallaby burned in spate of St Patrick's Day fires

Warning: This story contains images some may find distressing.

A fire crew turns up to extinguish a couch fire on Castle St this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

St Patrick's Day in Dunedin got off to a fiery start with four couch fires — one featuring a barbecued wallaby — burning bright before sunrise.

This morning, students all around the city woke up hours before daybreak to start their St Patrick’s day celebrations, which for most involved sinking "six before six" — drinking six alcoholic beverages before 6am.

When 6am hit, fireworks from flats around Dunedin were let off.

In the dark hours before sunrise, revellers got busy lighting couch fires — a tradition which was noticeably absent from O and Flo week earlier last month.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman confirmed the Willowbank station had been called to four couch fires in the student quarter.

St Patrick's Day party-goers watch on next to the burnt remains of a wallaby and couch on Castle St early this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

When an Otago Daily Times photographer went to one of the couch fires, on the ground was a burnt — and dead — wallaby, which had been taken off the burning couch.

Intoxicated students in the vicinity were surprised to hear New Zealand even had wallabies.

A police spokeswoman said they were aware of an animal being burned but that it appeared to have been dead for a period of time beforehand.

"The animal has since been removed."

A second-year University of Otago student said her day so far had consisted of waking up at 4am, starting to drink her six before six, and when that was all finished, she started to crack into her wines.

"I did have some pieces of toast between this — food’s important," she said.

She said the experience was "miles better" than when she was a first-year last year, when she was not allowed in anywhere.

"I feel like we didn't have expectations for what today would be like, but it's been good, so fun."

The rest of her day would involve more drinking, then a stop for some lunch, before going to Lake House this afternoon.

Between all that, she said she would stop for the most important part of celebrating the day — having a tactical nap, a "tac nap," she said.

Logan Park High School assistant principal John Major sent an email out to parents of students warning them of "anti-social behaviour around the Logan Park High School/University area" today.

"In previous years we have seen groups of university students celebrating the day with alcohol and large gatherings. This has, at times, scared some of our students as they make their way to and from school," the email read.

The university proctor got in touch with the school to offer any support and organised a police presence throughout the day to monitor noise and behaviour.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz