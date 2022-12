The University of Otago graduation procession makes its way to the the Dunedin Town Hall before the first of two graduation ceremonies today.

Two graduation ceremonies are being held — one for arts students at 1pm and one for science students at 4pm.

Today's first graduation parade makes its way down George St. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

The city is busy with cruise ships Westerdam, Seabourn Odyssey and Le Soleal bringing up to 2638 passengers and 1286 crew to town.