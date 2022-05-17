Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Car and logging truck collide

    By Oscar Francis
    PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    Emergency services personnel check the remains of a car after it and a truck collided on Dunedin’s Southern Motorway yesterday morning.The car’s driver was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

    Police said they were notified of the crash in the southbound lane, between the off-ramp and on-ramp in Main South Rd, about 11.25am.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 26-year-old man, the sole occupant of the car, was travelling in the right-hand lane and crashed into the centre barrier.

    The car then bounced left across the road and collided with the logging truck, causing the car to spin around.

     

     

     

