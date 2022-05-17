Car and logging truck collide

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Emergency services personnel check the remains of a car after it and a truck collided on Dunedin’s Southern Motorway yesterday morning. The car’s driver was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

Police said they were notified of the crash in the southbound lane, between the off-ramp and on-ramp in Main South Rd, about 11.25am.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 26-year-old man, the sole occupant of the car, was travelling in the right-hand lane and crashed into the centre barrier.

The car then bounced left across the road and collided with the logging truck, causing the car to spin around.