Car and truck collide near Blackhead Quarry

Emergency services at the scene this afternoon. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A person escaped with minor injuries after a collision between a truck and car near a Dunedin quarry this afternoon.

The crash, which involved a small white truck and a silver car, occurred near the entrance to Blackhead Quarry about 3.30pm.

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said the truck was on its side and the car had ended up off the road.

Police, St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand personnel were on site.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said it responded with one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle.

One person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries.

Blackhead Rd was closed in both directions, but was expected to open not long after 5pm