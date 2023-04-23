Car crashes down steep bank in Stuart St

A person has been taken to hospital after a car crashed down a steep bank in Dunedin.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to reports of a car going over a bank in Stuart St, near the Otago Boys High School tennis courts, about 7.50pm today.

One person, who appeared to be the single occupant of the vehicle, was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

Traffic had been diverted along Littlebourne Rd while crews worked to clear the scene.

Inquiries were ongoing, the spokeswoman said.