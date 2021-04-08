Thursday, 8 April 2021

Car crashes over bank in Dunedin

    By John Lewis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A 43-year-old man was taken to Dunedin Hospital last night after crashing his car over a bank in Stone St, Kaikorai Valley.

    Constable Nick Turner said the man was the sole occupant of the vehicle which left the road about 10pm.

    ‘‘He was driving his vehicle down Stone St and failed to take the right hand bend.

    ‘‘He left the road, went down the bank about 30m and became wedged in some trees.’’

    He was taken to Dunedin Hospital by St John.

    It is believed the man had a medical event, he said.

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter