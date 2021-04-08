Car crashes over bank in Dunedin

A 43-year-old man was taken to Dunedin Hospital last night after crashing his car over a bank in Stone St, Kaikorai Valley.

Constable Nick Turner said the man was the sole occupant of the vehicle which left the road about 10pm.

‘‘He was driving his vehicle down Stone St and failed to take the right hand bend.

‘‘He left the road, went down the bank about 30m and became wedged in some trees.’’

He was taken to Dunedin Hospital by St John.

It is believed the man had a medical event, he said.