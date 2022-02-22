Car crashes onto Roslyn property

A car has crashed into a house in Roslyn this evening

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said they received a call about the crash at 5.25pm

A crew from each of Dunedin and Willowbank fire stations were dispatched to the scene.

The passengers from both vehicles involved in the crash were able to free themselves from their vehicles.

A police spokesman said the driver of the car that crashed into the house was uninjured, but a power pole was badly damaged.